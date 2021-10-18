Autism-friendly Halloween tips

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Halloween can be thrilling and fun, but for many kids with autism it can be very overwhelming. Stephanie Ward from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers joined FOX21 News to provide autism-friendly tips to make this Halloween fun for all.

Kids with autism can often experience sensory overload from flashing lights, scary sounds, or itchy costumes.

Tips for neighbors and the community:

Understand not everyone is able to say “trick or treat” or “thank you”

Do not exclude those not in costume

Consider having non-candy alternatives

Look out for blue buckets

Tips for Caregivers & Family:

Teach about Halloween through movies, videos, and stories

Talk to your neighbors in advance

Bring a sign with while trick or treating

Practice at home

Try adaptive costumes

For more information, head to hopebridge.com