Autism-friendly Halloween tips

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Halloween can be thrilling and fun, but for many kids with autism it can be very overwhelming. Stephanie Ward from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers joined FOX21 News to provide autism-friendly tips to make this Halloween fun for all.
Kids with autism can often experience sensory overload from flashing lights, scary sounds, or itchy costumes.
Tips for neighbors and the community:
- Understand not everyone is able to say “trick or treat” or “thank you”
- Do not exclude those not in costume
- Consider having non-candy alternatives
- Look out for blue buckets
Tips for Caregivers & Family:
- Teach about Halloween through movies, videos, and stories
- Talk to your neighbors in advance
- Bring a sign with while trick or treating
- Practice at home
- Try adaptive costumes
For more information, head to hopebridge.com