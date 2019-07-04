Authentic Indian restaurant to open Monday in Colorado Springs

Urban Tandoor Indian Lounge announced its grand opening is set for Monday, July 8th at 11 a.m.

The traditional Indian restaurant is located in the old Denny’s at 8125 North Academy Boulevard.

According to Urban Tandoor’s website, the extensive menu has options like Tandoori vegetarian specials and starters, non-vegetarian options like fish tikka, tandoori chicken, masala calamari, goat curry, and coconut shrimp korma. The menu also includes seven different types of bread, and about two dozen selections of cocktails or mocktails.

Urban Tandoor’s Facebook page says they will be handing out gift cards to the first 500 customers during Monday’s grand opening event.