Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Torchy’s Tacos, the popular Austin-based fast-casual taco brand, is opening its newest restaurant in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 1358 Interquest Parkway, Suite 100.

This will be Colorado Springs’s first location and the ninth in the state, joining existing restaurants in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

“Colorado has some of the most loyal, die-hard Taco Junkies in the country, and it’s because of them that we’ve seen such incredible growth in the state since we opened our first Denver restaurant in 2016,” said G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “This new Colorado Springs location will allow us to reach even more Taco Junkies, and we look forward to connecting with the local community and serving up Damn Good Tacos this fall!”

Guests can enjoy delicious options like the Mr. Orange taco, award-winning Green Chile Queso and Torchy’s Taco of the Month while sipping fresh-made margaritas and signature cocktails in the 4,000-square-foot space.



At Torchy’s, every taco, queso and margarita is hand-crafted and made-to-order.

Highlights of the Colorado Springs Torchy’s Tacos menu include:

Torchy’s Colorado Springs is hiring all restaurant positions including cashiers, bartenders, food runners, expo, prep, grill cooks and dishwashers. To learn more, visit torchystacos.com/careers or stop by 1358 Interquest Parkway, Suite 100 to apply.

Torchy’s Colorado Springs is opening with safety measures in place, including frequent cleaning and sanitation, team member wellness checks, proper glove use and other steps to ensure guest and team member safety.



Guests can use the all-new Torchy’s app to get their taco fix to place pickup and delivery orders with contactless payment, right from their phone.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Follow Torchy’s Colorado Springs on Facebook to keep up with the latest local news and offers.