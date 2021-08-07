Aurora police searching for missing 10-year-old who ran away

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from home Friday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Cristhian Aaron Navarro-Bueso, who goes by Aaron, stands 4’8″ tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue swim trunks and black sandals.

Aaron only speaks Spanish.

He was last seen in the 1000 block of North Cimarron Circle in the Chambers Heights Neighborhood at around 5 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021.

Investigators from the Crimes Against Childrens Unit have been called in to investigate this case. The Aurora Police Emergency Response Team (ERT) has been activiated and is actively seaching the area. Drones have also been deployed and are conducting an aerial search.

At this time, foul play is not suspected; however Aurora Police are concerned for Aaron’s welfare due to the length of time he has been missing. Anyone who sees Aaron or has information about his whereabouts are asked to call (303) 627-3100.