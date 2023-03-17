(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A woman responsible for the death of her 19-month-old nephew was sentenced Friday, March 17, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

26-year-old Kayla M. Mitchell was sentenced to six years in community corrections for the death of 19-month-old Maverick Mitchell in November 2018, per PCSO.

Mitchell who was Maverick’s aunt, was babysitting him when he suffered serious injuries determined to be a result of child abuse, according to PCSO. Maverick died several days later at a hospital in Colorado Springs.

Mitchell was arrested by detectives in September 2021 on a warrant for child abuse resulting in death.