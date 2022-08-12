COLORADO SPRINGS— The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Ryan Medina, 23. is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Medina has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include Traffic Offenses: Driver’s License–Driving Without, Registration–Unregistered Vehicle, Driving Under Restraint, Failure to Display Proof of Insurance x2, License Plate-Expired. He has a third warrant for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

His total bond amount is $7,000.

Anthony Chavez, 35, is a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Chavez has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs which includes Controlled Substance Special Offender-Source/Income.

His bond amount is $100,000.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.