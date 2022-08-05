PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Curtis Valdez (27) is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Valdez has three warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft x2 and Possession of a Controlled

Substance. His total bond amount is $5,950.

Raymond Salas (29) is a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Salas has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Leaving the

Scene of an Accident/Involving Injury. His bond amount is $5,000.



If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to

contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your

information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.