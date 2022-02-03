Attorney General Phil Weiser seeks court order against Colorado Springs-based One Connection, LLC

DENVER — Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that he is seeking a court order to stop the owner of Colorado Springs-based company from practicing law without a license while advertising family and immigration legal services.



An investigation by the Consumer Fraud Unit of the Colorado Department of Law uncovered evidence that Maleni Munguia and her company, One Connection LLC, and employee Noely Diaz have misled undocumented and non-English speaking individuals by not disclosing that they have no authoritizatinon to practice law in Colorado.

The two are also accused of not performing services, mis-preparing legal filings and making errors that potentially endanger their customers.

Under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, individuals must obtain all required licenses to perform services for consumers. The act prohibits non-lawyers from advising or assisting another person in determining his or her immigration status, applying for an immigration benefit or preparing and selecting legal documents affecting the right of another in an immigration matter.



“Individuals must be licensed to practice law in the state of Colorado. The law exists to protect individuals, and these deceptive practices risk the safety and livelihood of individuals struggling to navigate emotional and complex legal situations. My office will hold accountable those who misrepresent their professional credentials and target and harm vulnerable communities,” Weiser said.



Munguia and One Connection were investigated in 2016 by the Colorado Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation for advertising they were “authorized to select and prepare immigration, divorce, and bankruptcy forms for clients.”



Following the investigation, Munguia agreed to refrain from the unauthorized practice of law in Colorado. However, she continued to advertise and practice law without a license. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso County District Court, Weiser is seeking an injunction ordering Munguia and One Connection to immediately refrain from unlawfully practicing law. The lawsuit also seeks penalties.



The lack of low-cost legal services to meet the needs of Spanish-speaking communities has created an opportunity for unlicensed legal practitioners, also known as “notarios,” to step in and promise consumers the help they need to tackle complex immigration, family and legal matters. The complaint issued against One Connection is part of the Department’s greater effort to investigate and stop notario fraud.



On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Colorado Department of Law is hosting a free legal night in Colorado Springs where community members can ask questions of attorneys and learn about legal resources.



The event runs from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Atlas Elementary School Gym, 1515 Pulsar Dr. in Colorado Springs.



Coloradans who witness fraud or believe they may be a victim of fraud should file a report with the Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444 or at StopFraudColorado.gov.