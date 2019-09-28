Attorney general hires first assistant in western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The state Attorney General’s Office has hired a dedicated assistant working exclusively in western Colorado for the first time.

The Daily Sentinel reports that Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser named Durango attorney Carolyn Linsey to act as senior assistant attorney general last week.

Weiser says Linsey is expected to work in the State Services Section, the office’s largest division that handles legal matters for state agencies and universities.

Weiser says the main part of her job is to act as general counsel to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction and Fort Lewis College in Durango.

Officials say Linsey moved to Durango after serving as general counsel to the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut.

Linsey was also a former member of the U.S. Air Force’s Judge Advocate General’s Office.