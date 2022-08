PUEBLO, Colo. — AT&T is hosting a hiring event in Pueblo on Wednesday, August 24 to help fill 90 call center positions.

The hiring event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the AT&T call center in Pueblo, located at 101 South Main Street.

For those interested in attending, you are asked to apply online before arrival. You can send in your application, here.

If you are unable to attend, AT&T said to apply online to any of the open positions.