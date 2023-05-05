(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, May 5 Atrevida Beer Company will celebrate its fifth anniversary, the celebration will feature new beers, food, music, and entertainment.

On Friday Atrevida Beer Co. is hosting the event. Atrevida said it will have Chef Efren making tacos and Mexican food, the debut of eight new beers, and a lineup of entertainment featuring Mariachi Diamante Pueblo, Potted Plant’s drag show featuring Angelique Fantastique and Eva La Rey, and Ballet Folklorico de Barajas.

“When we opened, we set out to share our love, culture, and beer with you all! We’ve always said this is about more than just beer. It’s about community, empowerment, and inclusivity. And with the help of our customers, regulars, supporters, and mug club members we’ve been able to create a loving safe space for EVERYONE to enjoy beer AND each other.” said Atrevida Beer Co. on their Facebook Page.