(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An ATM was apparently taken from an Ent Credit Union in Colorado Springs recently. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) told FOX21 News that it “did not have an indication the money was gone.”

In the morning hours of Monday, May 22 a viewer called FOX21 and said that an ATM was taken from the Ent branch near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photographer Mike Duran

When FOX21 drove by the location at Moonbeam and Jet Wing Drives, an ATM appeared to be missing from the drive thru.