Atlanta man pays tribute to “America the Beautiful” by playing at Pikes Peak

PIKES PEAK, Colo. — One man made it his mission to travel 21 hours and play atop the highest summit of the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains.

Andrew Suggs, who lives in Atlanta, recently travelled to Pikes Peak with an electric guitar and an amp.

Once he arrived at the very top of what has been dubbed as “America’s Mountain,” Andrew plugged in his equipment and struck a chord. Moments later, the notes of “America the Beautiful” began floating above the mountains and the clouds.

“When I began researching the story behind “America the Beautiful,” how it was written, and the connection to this iconic American location, I thought it would be a perfect opportunity to put together a creative work around it,” Suggs told FOX21.

As most Coloradans know, Katharine Lee Bates was inspired to pen the words of “America the Beautiful” as she looked out across Pikes Peak. Ever since then, Pikes Peak and the song have been intertwined.

“Just the view alone is something that no photo or words could express,” Suggs said. “I had the lyrics of the song in mind the whole time I was there taking in the scenery. I was really trying to be in the headspace of seeing what Katharine Bates saw when she penned the words, and to convey that in some way to an audience today.”

This was not the first time Andrew chose a grand location for a one-man concert. Based on his YouTube page, he has played in Washington D.C. and Texas. In 2019, he played “The Star-Spangled Banner” in Grand Canyon National Park.

You can see more of Andrew’s work here.