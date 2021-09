COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the community for help in locating 4-year-old Franklin Romez Nix. CSPD noted Nix is an “at risk” child.

Niz was last seen in the 4100 block of Morning Sun Avenue – north of Austin Bluffs – on Tuesday morning.

Niz was wearing a red and black t-shirt, black shorts, and “baby shark” tennis shoes.

If you have seen this child, you’re asked to call 719-444-7000 with information.