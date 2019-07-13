AspenPointe at Colorado Springs PrideFest

PrideFest is the official Colorado Springs LGBT Pride festival and parade!

AspenPointe was among many vendors out at PrideFest this weekend, showcasing their exceptional behavioral health care and different mental health services for members of the LGBT+ community to access and learn more about.

They offer an array of services for children, adolescents, and even adults. They provide individual, family, and group counseling for all not just members of the LGBT+.

“For AspenPointe to be here we want to be able to make a presence and make sure everyone knows that they can come and receive services regardless of how they identify and be appreciative for who they are.” Dustin Copenhefer

Clinical supervisor/licensed professional counselor

PrideFest is going on at America the Beautiful Park starting at 10 AM.