(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Academy School District 20 (ASD20) hosted a community discussion for parents and students to provide feedback on cutting Girls Lacrosse and Ice Hockey programs from four to two.

ASD20 said in the 2023-24 school year, it has been evaluating its existing programs in Air Academy, Liberty, Pine Creek and Rampart High Schools.

The district said the necessity for the discussion to be held now is because this is when the Colorado High School Athletics Association (CHSAA) is getting ready for a new cycle and it is starting to look at districts to put together next season’s schedules and playoffs rosters, and how many schools are offering particular sports.

The school district is recommending this decision based on lack student participation in all programs and student safety, with fewer opportunities for students to advance from Junior Varsity to Varsity. Another reason they listed was practice location availability.

Some parents said this could be a positive thing as athletes will be playing with and against similarly skilled players.

However, during the meeting, parents brought forward concerns about transportation to and from practice, which they said is already a problem.

“I was actually a person giving rides to kids to get to practice because you’re at [Discovery Canyone Campus] and you need to get over to Air Academy, and that’s 20 minutes away and you don’t drive, or if you don’t have a car, you don’t have access to a growing sport,” said one Air Academy High School parent.

An Ice Hockey parent said this could further limit accessibility to a sport that some kids are passionate about.

“The experiences that he’s had through that sport… like this is what he fell in love with,” said Joe Rowley. “And now, it just kind of feels like he’s getting that taken away from him. And as a parent, that upsets me.”

ASD20 said they were going to bring it up in the school board meeting on Thursday, but based on the session on Wednesday night, they recommended it be taken off the agenda to continue to investigate suggestions and receive more feedback.