ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – While responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning, an Arvada Police officer was killed in the line of duty.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the reported disturbance was located on the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue. After arriving, the unnamed officer was killed.

The details of what led up to this killing are not known at this time but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been made public.

The investigation is ongoing, but the APD has taken a suspect into custody. Their identity has yet to be released at this point.

Chief Link Strate will deliver a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning from the Arvada Police Department located at 8101 Ralston Rd. to address the killing of one of his officers.

A procession was to be led around 6 a.m. from Lutheran Hospital to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

FOX31 has crews at multiple locations and we will bring you updates on this story as they are made public.