(ARVADA, Colo.) — The Arvada Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old child who was last seen on the night of July 3. Police said the child has run away before and are concerned due to his young age.

According to police, 10-year-old Demetrius Martinez was last seen at around 6:40 p.m. on July, 3 he reportedly walked away from Wolff Park, 8500 West 57th Avenue in Arvada.

Martinez is described as white, 4’11”, 70 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hew as last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and flip-flops.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

If you see Martinez or know anything about his whereabouts contact Arvada Police Department at (720) 898-6900