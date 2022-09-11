ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Early Sunday morning, Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, with the Arvada Police Department was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call.

Officers arrived at a chaotic scene early Sunday morning, shots were fired by a suspect who hit both a woman and Vakoff. He was transported to Lutheran Hospital shortly after that and died from his injuries.

Arvada Police Chief Link Strate delivered a press conference Sunday morning to address the loss of one of his officers in the line of duty.

“Dillon is an example of everything that is good that is a police officer,” Strate said.

Vakoff joined APD in 2019 after serving six years in the U.S. Air Force where he earned the rank of staff sergeant.

Vakoff was an Arvada resident who graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Strate said.

You can donate to the fallen officer’s fund on this official donation page.