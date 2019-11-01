Art vandals impact more than you see in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The deer sculpture that sits in the median near the intersection of Cascade and Colorado Avenues in Colorado Springs, is back after some extensive repairs.

“Public art has an important role in what we call placemaking. To creating a community that is unique, that has a sense all its own, that is a desirable place to live,” said Matt Mayberry, director of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Award-winning artist, Byeong Doo Moon, flew in from South Korea to repair his artwork after it was vandalized in September.

“We’re fortunate that he takes such pride in his own work, that he wants to see it cared for, and we’re fortunate that we’re able to bring him in. I just hate that we have to do it for this reason,” Mayberry said.

The city currently has 99 pieces of permanently owned public art, all of which have been donated.

And vandalism is damage not just to the art itself.

“We really don’t have money to make these kind of repairs. We have a small amount of budget for the preservation of public art. Vandalism really digs into those resources and makes it so we can’t care for the overall collection,” Mayberry said.

The city says public art helps highlight the long history of the creative community in Colorado Springs.

It’s now working on a master plan to consider how to move forward with public art, from creation and maintenance to sustainment and care over the coming years.