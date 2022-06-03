COLORADO SPRINGS — New artwork and displays are lining downtown Colorado Springs with the 24th annual Art On The Streets exhibit returning Friday night during the June First Friday.



The city is challenging you to get out and explore the new works of art on display across familiar street corners throughout downtown.

“It’s fun to get out and just see the art. Colorado springs is well known for its art and we just we did we started doing this late last year was our first time. We did we really enjoyed it. Just getting out, seeing what what they’ve created. It’s fun,” said Tracey Dodson, strolling through Art On The Streets.

Art on the streets is brightening up downtown even more with 12 new pieces on display for the 24th annual exhibit. There’s a combination of murals and unique sculptures to explore as you stroll.

“If you visit the downtowncs.com website we have a map that’s linked there that shows all the locations of this year’s works and then you can also download the app, Otocast, and it’ll give you your own special private guided audio tour,” said Michelle Winchell, Executive Director of Downtown Ventures.

At each piece you learn more about the work and how it was created from artists’ themselves.

The pieces were carefully chosen from over a hundred proposals from around the country. But a lot of the art lining the streets for this exhibit is highlighting Colorado artists.

“Su Kaiden Cho who’s an artist from Colorado Springs, is actually a UCCS alumni. He assisted a sculptor in a previous art on the streets as their installation assistant and then this year he had a piece of his own included,” said Winchell.

These pieces will be lining downtown through next May.