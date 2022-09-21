FORT CARSON, Colo. — The annual Art in the Park & Zombie Dash 5k will be hosted at Iron Horse Park on Oct. 1.

Art in the Park is a festival that honors the fall season with more than 30 local craft, art and small business vendors. There will be several family-friendly activities, entertainment and food for purchase.

Guests can buy a $5 wristband which allows unlimited access to all the bounce houses at the event. They can be purchased at Outdoor Recreation or at the festival.

The Zombie Dash 5k is free and will start at 10:30 a.m. Runners can register here or sign up the day of. Shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served base at 8 a.m. on Sept. 30 at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center for those who register in advance.

Costumes are welcome and encouraged. Pets are not allowed, except for American Disability Act service animals.

The celebration is open to all Fort Carson community members and Department of Defense ID card holders. The event is not open to the general public.