COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents show a Mitchell High School employee had an alleged sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy, also a former student of Mitchell High School.

45-year-old Sarah Jones was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on August 17 for a class four felony of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

According to arrest papers, on June 14 CSPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit received a report by an out-of-state police department regarding a sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

According to the report, on June 10, officers with the out-of-state police department contacted the victim, a 16-year-old boy. The report stated that photos were found on the boy’s cell phone with “implied nudity from his teacher that he was having sexual relations with.” Officers then took the boy’s cell phone to complete a “phone extraction.”

On June 28 a detective with CSPD was given a thumb drive that contained the cell phone extraction, and on July 1, a forensic interview over Zoom was conducted with the boy. During the interview, the victim stated he met the suspect (Sarah Jones) at Mitchell High School and was a sophomore at the time.

The arrest affidavit states that in the fall of 2021, the victim and Jones “began to talk,” and the boy told Jones he “did not have a house and would bounce from house to house.” The victim eventually moved in with Jones sometime “before or after Christmas of 2021.”

During the spring of 2022, the victim stated Jones was drunk one night and started kissing his neck. The arrest affidavit said, “they then went to his room… and Sarah then continued to kiss him,” but added, “they did not go any further.”

The victim said he and Jones “had sex for the first time in Sarah’s bedroom.” This allegedly happened while Jones’ two children were downstairs and her husband was in the hospital. The boy said, “since Sarah was having a bad day, Sarah had asked if he would help her.”

According to arrest documents, when the victim was asked how many times “him and Sarah had sex together,” the boy explained it was “approximately five times.” The victim added that Jones “asked to have sex approximately 10-20 times; however, it only happened five times.”

The boy also explained Jones “would send large amounts or frequent amounts of money through a cash app,” and that “if he asked Sarah for money, Sarah would give him the money.”

On June 30, a search of the victim’s cell phone uncovered 4,777 “instant messages” between Jones and the boy. A search of the phone also uncovered several “concerning messages,” and several photographs Jones had sent.

On July 7, a search warrant was granted at Jones’ home, and on July 12, Jones was interviewed on her front porch. According to court documents, Jones admitted to kissing the boy “the night she was drunk,” but “denied any sexual relationship.”

On August 10, during a search of Jones’ cell phone, 174 messages between Jones and the boy were found. During a conversation on July 7, the victim explained he was moving, and Jones wrote, “Okay. I love you. I will always be here when we have recovered from losing each other.”

After searching the phone, several Chrome search items were also found. Some of the searches included; “would I know if someone filed a police report against me,” “signs your under police investigation,” and “if I delete my apple id can police access my icloud.”

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7687) or 1-800-222-8477.