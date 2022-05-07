COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating reports of a cold sex assault on a child. A suspect has been arrested.

According to police, CSPD officers responded to the 2400 block of Payne Circle East just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. For unrelated warrants, a man was taken into custody and booked into El Paso County Jail.

The victim and parent were taken to a local hospital and evaluated, and proper notifications were made, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.