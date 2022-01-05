Arrest made in November 2021 Park County fatal crash

PARK COUNTY, Colo. – Juan Huante Juarez has been arrested for a Nov. 9, 2021, fatal crash on Colorado 9 near the town of Alma. Huante Juarez passed several vehicles prior to the crash in a no-passing zone.

He was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and impacted a Honda Pilot head on. The crash resulted in serious injuries to the driver of the Honda, fatal injuries to a 3‐year‐old and minor injuries to other passengers in both vehicles.

Huante Juarez has been charged with the following charges:

18‐3‐102(1)(d) – Murder in the First Degree ‐Extreme Indifference
18‐6‐401(7)(a)(I) – Child Abuse Acts Knowingly or Recklessly and Caused Death to a Child
18‐3‐202(1)(c) ‐ Assault in the First Degree – Extreme Indifference
18‐3‐106(1)(a) ‐ Vehicular Homicide – Operated a Motor Vehicle in a Reckless Manner and is the Proximate Cause of Death to Another
18‐3‐205(1)(a) ‐ Vehicular Assault – Operated a Motor Vehicle in a Reckless Manner and is the Proximate Cause of Serious Injuries to Another
18‐6‐401(7)(a)(V) ‐ Child Abuse Acts Knowingly or Recklessly Caused Injury to a Child
18‐6‐401(7)(b)(I) ‐ Child Abuse Acts Knowingly or Recklessly Caused Injury to a Child Results
18‐3‐204(1)(a) ‐ Assault in the Third Degree
18‐3‐208 ‐ Reckless Endangerment
42‐4‐1401(1) ‐ Reckless Driving
42‐4‐1005(1) ‐ Passed on Left When Not Clear to Traffic
42‐4‐1005(3) ‐ Passed on Left When Prohibited by Signs/Markings
42‐4‐1005(2)(a) ‐ Passed on Hill/Curve When View Obstructed
42‐4‐1101(1) ‐ Speeding (20‐24 MPH Over Prima Facie Limit)
42‐4‐106 ‐ Violated Restrictions on Temporary Instruction Permit

For further information or inquiries, please contact the Park County District Attorney’s Office. 

