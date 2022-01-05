Arrest made in November 2021 Park County fatal crash

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

PARK COUNTY, Colo. – Juan Huante Juarez has been arrested for a Nov. 9, 2021, fatal crash on Colorado 9 near the town of Alma. Huante Juarez passed several vehicles prior to the crash in a no-passing zone.



He was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and impacted a Honda Pilot head on. The crash resulted in serious injuries to the driver of the Honda, fatal injuries to a 3‐year‐old and minor injuries to other passengers in both vehicles.

Huante Juarez has been charged with the following charges:



18‐3‐102(1)(d) – Murder in the First Degree ‐Extreme Indifference

18‐6‐401(7)(a)(I) – Child Abuse Acts Knowingly or Recklessly and Caused Death to a Child

18‐3‐202(1)(c) ‐ Assault in the First Degree – Extreme Indifference

18‐3‐106(1)(a) ‐ Vehicular Homicide – Operated a Motor Vehicle in a Reckless Manner and is the Proximate Cause of Death to Another

18‐3‐205(1)(a) ‐ Vehicular Assault – Operated a Motor Vehicle in a Reckless Manner and is the Proximate Cause of Serious Injuries to Another

18‐6‐401(7)(a)(V) ‐ Child Abuse Acts Knowingly or Recklessly Caused Injury to a Child

18‐6‐401(7)(b)(I) ‐ Child Abuse Acts Knowingly or Recklessly Caused Injury to a Child Results

18‐3‐204(1)(a) ‐ Assault in the Third Degree

18‐3‐208 ‐ Reckless Endangerment

42‐4‐1401(1) ‐ Reckless Driving

42‐4‐1005(1) ‐ Passed on Left When Not Clear to Traffic

42‐4‐1005(3) ‐ Passed on Left When Prohibited by Signs/Markings

42‐4‐1005(2)(a) ‐ Passed on Hill/Curve When View Obstructed

42‐4‐1101(1) ‐ Speeding (20‐24 MPH Over Prima Facie Limit)

42‐4‐106 ‐ Violated Restrictions on Temporary Instruction Permit

For further information or inquiries, please contact the Park County District Attorney’s Office.