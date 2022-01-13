Arrest made after fatal shooting incident on North Circle Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, Jan. 10, around 12:05 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call reporting that a person had been seriously injured during an assault at a bar in the 900 block of North Circle Drive.

CSPD officers arrived within minutes and found a deceased adult male inside the establishment. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation. It was learned that the deceased adult male had suffered a gunshot wound during the disturbance.

After the scene processing and interviews, detectives applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Marco Barcelo on the charge of Murder in the first degree.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of the deceased adult male who has been identified as 33-year-old Sergio Suarez Gonzalez of Colorado Springs. The CSPD Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force took Barcelo into custody without incident for his warrant, and he is now booked in the El Paso County Jail.

Gonzalez’s death is the third homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. The CSPD investigated zero homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.