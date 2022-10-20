(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that alcohol is considered a factor in a crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Hyundai SUV, that happened on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 19.

According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Hancock Expressway and South Union Boulevard about a motorcycle down. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the motorcycle crashed with the SUV while traveling eastbound on Hancock Expy.

CSPD said that the SUV was traveling westbound on Hancock Expy. when it made a U-turn to travel eastbound. CSPD said that as a result of the SUV’s U-turn, the motorcycle traveling eastbound crashed into the rear of the SUV.

Police say the SUV left the scene of the crash before police arrived. Officers were able to find the SUV in the general area and took the driver, Brandon Stevens, into custody.

CSPD said that alcohol was considered a factor in the crash. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.