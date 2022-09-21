COLORADO SPRINGS — The man accused of killing a 17-year-old girl while she was working at a Walgreens on the city’s west side will be going to trail, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The arraignment date for 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, who faces a first-degree murder charge, has been set for Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. The DA further explained the court’s decision to move forward with a trial in a post to Twitter on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

On June 11, 2022, Johnson was arrested on charges of first degree murder after the body of Riley Whitelaw was found in a breakroom at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard, where she and Johnson both worked.

A detective at the preliminary hearing for Johnson testified that no one else could have murdered Whitelaw, and without hesitation said that Johnson killed her.