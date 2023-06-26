(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is warning service members to not turn on unsolicited smartwatches as they may contain malware that can grant access to personal data.

The warning comes after the CID said it had received reports from service members about the smartwatches being sent to them unsolicited in the mail.

According to the CID, when used, the smartwatches have auto-connected to Wi-Fi and cell phones unprompted, gaining access to user data. Malware might also be present that can grant the sender access to saved data such as banking information, contacts, and account information.

Courtesy: United States Army

Malware has also been reported involving voice and camera functions, enabling access to conversations and accounts tied to the watches.

The CID is alerting service members to not use the watch for any reason or connect it to their personal Wi-Fi. The CID said if an unsolicited watch is received, service members should contact their unit’s Security Manager.