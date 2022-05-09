COLORADO SPRINGS — The victim of a fatal DUI crash on May 6 on Colorado Springs, has been identified as 22-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Adam Buck.

“We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Spc. Adam Buck’s family and loved ones. He was an outstanding Soldier, and a good friend to many,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Garvey, Soldier Recovery Unit commander. “Our priority now is to take care of his family, ensuring they have the resources they need.”

According to a Fort Carson spokesperson, Buck entered the army July 9, 2018. He arrived at the Mountain Post on April 3, 2019 and served in the Soldier Recovery Unit, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity in Fort Carson. Buck was a 15W – Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator and completed a 7-month tour in Syria in 2020.

Spc. Buck has received numerous awards which include:

Army Commendation Medal

Army Achievement Medal (2)

Army Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Ribbon

Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Army Aviator Badge

Parachute Badge

Marksmen Qualification Badge – Sharp Shooter

“Spc. Buck’s presence in our formation will be greatly missed,” Garvey said.

The crash occurred on Marksheffel Road between Drennan Road and Space Village Avenue when a sedan hit the motorcycle Buck was driving.

The sedan’s driver, identified by CSPD as Vincent Dewitt, was arrested and is now facing charges for vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of drugs.

Dewitt is set to appear in court on May 9.