(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an armed robbery on Wednesday morning, Dec. 6.

Officers responded to the robbery just after 9 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Union Boulevard near Dublin Boulevard. CSPD said two suspects entered a business displaying handguns and demanding money. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries and no arrests have been made at this time, according to CSPD.