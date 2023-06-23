(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two victims were robbed and then had their car stolen by four armed suspects in the evening hours of Thursday, June 22 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said at around 10:37 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 900 block of Fontmore Road, which is north of Old Colorado City about a reported carjacking.

According to police, the investigation showed the two victims were having car problems when they pulled into a parking lot located in the 900 block of Fontmore Rd.

The two victims were then approached by two suspects armed with firearms and robbed before two additional armed suspects arrived and searched the victim’s vehicle before they stole the car.

Police said two of the suspects in the stolen vehicle left southbound on Fontmore Rd. while the other two suspects got into what CSPD described as a newer model black Nissan Murano and followed the stolen car.