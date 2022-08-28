COLORADO SPRINGS — An armed robbery is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after two suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday night.

At 8:30 p.m. on August 27, officers were called to a robbery at a convenience store located near the corner of West Garden of the Gods Road and Northpark Drive.

According to police, two suspects armed with a gun entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The suspects then left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.