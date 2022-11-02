(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect robbed a store in the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

According to CSPD at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Pkwy and Barnes Road about an armed robbery. The suspect allegedly entered the store with a handgun, and demanded money from the store clerk, who complied and the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

CSPD said the suspect is described as a black man, 6’00”, a thin build, black mask, black hoodie, and dark jeans.