CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed and dangerous fugitive. CCSO said 34-year-old Salvador Vincent Bailon is wanted for attempted murder.

According to Undersheriff Jim Keen of CCSO, Bailon may be hiding in the La Junta or Lamar area. Keen said Bailon is considered armed and dangerous, and to call 911 if you come into contact with him.

Courtesy of Crowley County Sheriff’s Office:

34-year-old Salvador Vincent Bailon

Bailon is described as a Hispanic man, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’06” and 270 pounds. CCSO says if anyone receives phone calls from Bailon or knows of his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542- STOP or the Crowley County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 267-5235.