Arkansas Riverwalk to host annual Fright Night Oct. 30

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo will be hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat event called “Fright Night” on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Pueblo Riverwalk would like to invite the community to join them in celebrating Halloween by
trick-or-treating along the riverwalk.

There will be trick-or-treating, $5.00 boat rides, a mini pumpkin patch and a costume contest. Registration for the costume contest begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:00 pm.

Finalists will be posted on Facebook where the public will then decide on the winner for each category.

Categories include the following age gaps:
* Ages 0-2
* Ages 3-6
* Ages 7-12
* Family/group
* Pets (only done on Facebook)

Dionisio Produce & Farms will be providing pumpkin donations and other participating businesses will contribute gifts for costume contest winners.

