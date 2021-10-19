Arkansas Riverwalk to host annual Fright Night Oct. 30

PUEBLO, Colo. -- On Monday, Oct. 18, around 2:10 p.m., a Pueblo police officer responded to a report from the Walmart located at 4200 Dillon Drive regarding indecent exposure.

The victim reported that a male was following her around the store attempting trying to look up her dress as he fondled himself. When she confronted him, he left the store.

Loss prevention personnel were made aware and tracked him down until he boarded a city bus.

The investigating officer responded to the city bus transfer station located at 123 Court Street wherehe arrested the suspect.

The suspect is 38-year-old Robert Locey who has active arrest warrants from three other states, including a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Tennessee, but none of warrants were extraditable from Colorado.

Locey was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charges of Harassment, CriminalImpersonation and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.