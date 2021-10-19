Arkansas Riverwalk to host annual Fright Night Oct. 30

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo will be hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat event called “Fright Night” on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Pueblo Riverwalk would like to invite the community to join them in celebrating Halloween by
trick-or-treating along the riverwalk.
There will be trick-or-treating, $5.00 boat rides, a mini pumpkin patch and a costume contest. Registration for the costume contest begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:00 pm.
Finalists will be posted on Facebook where the public will then decide on the winner for each category.
Categories include the following age gaps:
* Ages 0-2
* Ages 3-6
* Ages 7-12
* Family/group
* Pets (only done on Facebook)
Dionisio Produce & Farms will be providing pumpkin donations and other participating businesses will contribute gifts for costume contest winners.