ALAMOSA, Colo. — The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating a couple from Arkansas who were in the area recently.

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman are from Garfield, Arkansas and were last seen in Alamosa County on June 1. The have not checked in with their Arkansas family.

Robert is a white man, 6′ tall, weighing 165 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Mary Jane is a white woman, 5’7″ tall, weighing 145 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle they are driving is a blue 2001 Ford pickup with Arkansas plate 445-SBZ. The camper trailer is unique as it is a pickup bed camper mounted on a flat bed trailer.





If you see or have seen the Bowmans, contact the Alamosa County Sheriff Department at 719-589-6608.