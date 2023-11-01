UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 11/1/2023 12:50 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the propane leak was apparently coming from a vehicle and the driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. FOX21’s crew on the scene said westbound Colorado Avenue is back open, however, southbound Cascade is still closed.

Courtesy: Cora Mitchell

Courtesy: Cora Mitchell

UPDATE: Evacuation order in downtown area lifted

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 11/1/2023 12:05 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department clarified the leak was a propane leak and CSFD and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were on scene near the Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center. The evacuation order was lifted at 12:04 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Area of downtown Colorado Springs evacuated

WEDNESDAY 11/1/2023 11:58 a.m.

Colorado Springs emergency services including the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are evacuating an area of downtown Colorado Springs due to a gas leak.

CSFD posted that the leak is in the area of 104 South Cascade Avenue near the intersection with Colorado Avenue.

People in the area have been ordered to evacuate.

FOX21 has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more.