Firefighters from across Colorado climb the 2,744 steps of the Manitou Incline in full firefighter gear to honor the victims of 9/11.

Manitou Springs, Colo. — On Sept. 11, local firefighters hiked the Manitou Incline in full gear to honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks.

The incline was closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the 7th annual Firefighter Incline Climb. Firefighters and military personnel from all over Colorado hiked the 2,768 steps with 2,000 feet of elevation gain. The City of Colorado Springs said they stopped at the times when each plane hit and when both towers collapsed.

Organizer RJ Gerry said that the incline is the closest representation to the Twin Towers that he could find locally.

Firefighters always carry up a flag with the names of the first responders who lost their lives in the attacks, including the 343 firefighters lost on that day.