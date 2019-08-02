Are you mowing your lawn the right way? (Yes, there is a right way.)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Is the grass always greener on the other side?

Or are they just mowing their lawn the right way. And yes, there is a right way.

“Theoretically, the correct way would be to mow it one direction and then mow it the other direction every time. And if the grass is too tall and you mulched, you definitely want to do it that way. But, every other time, I mow my lawn a different direction,” said Mike Spencer, owner of Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Centers.

Spencer says it helps with growth and keeps your grass even as the tires on the mower run over it.

For good cuts, sharpen your mower blade four times a year.

“You want to mow your lawn anytime it gets to a quarter of an inch. That does not necessarily mean a week, it may mean four days right after you feed and you might get some rain showers,” Spencer said.

But make sure your lawn is dry before you start. If it’s wet, make sure to catch the clippings or they could burn spots on your lawn.

“Because if we don’t, you end up ripping the top like a split end on a hair, and the grass will desiccate quicker,” Spencer said.

But if it’s dry, always let the clippings fall on the grass.

“This adds mulch, green manure, turns back into feed for your lawn. And then just make sure you’re keeping up with the feed on your lawn, so that the clippings go ahead and decompose naturally,” Spencer said.

When it comes to watering your lawn, water as infrequently as possible, even when it’s hot.

But when you water it, water it deeply.

“People who water their lawn every single day leave moisture at the surface. That moisture at the surface, the roots don’t go down. So, when we have a bad winter or really bad weather, the grass turns brown. People who water correctly, do their cultural practices right. The roots are way down, like a foot deep, so you don’t have those problems, or as quickly of a problem,” Spencer said.

Another tip to using less water?

Mow your lawn as tall as possible without it falling over.

“The more we shade the soil, the more moisture it will hold. The more blade of grass we have, the more moisture the blade holds. And so, it takes less water that way,” Spencer said.