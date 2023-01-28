(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Temperatures are dropping fast this evening as arctic air backs into Colorado from the east, bringing a blast of frigid air from Sunday into early Tuesday.

Light snow showers, freezing drizzle and fog will be possible along and east of I-25 late tonight into early Sunday as cold air deepens across the region. The shallow airmass will keep coldest temps and most extreme wind chill east of the mountains.

Overnight lows will plummet to single digits and teens, with wind chill values even colder. Feels like temps will be below zero by early Sunday, especially across the E plains. These spots will likely have wind chill values sitting around -10 to -15° through most of Sunday.

Despite winds not being extremely strong, they will be breezy enough to cause extreme wind chills for southern Colorado. Winds be mostly be less than 15mph Sunday, keeping feels like temps hovering in the single digits or negatives.

The Front Range will have negative wind chill values at times Sunday as well, but they will won’t be as intense as the plains. Actual temps will only reach for teens to low 20s.

We’re not expecting big impacts from freezing rain or snow overnight, but some areas may wake up to a light icing. Snow accumulations stay light with this storm as the cold will be a bigger impact across southern Colorado.

Light rain and snow will be on and off through Sunday, with areas of fog across southern Colorado and heavy snow in the mountains. We stay unsettled into early week with light snow accumulations by Tuesday morning.

There won’t be much relief to start the week, as cold and intense wind chill continue on Monday. Wind chill values between -10° and -20° will be common from the Pikes Peak Region stretching east into the plains through the day.

It will be even colder Monday morning, with more spots waking up to negative temps and another round of brutal, below-zero wind chill. High temps will stay limited to teens and 20s for most of the region again Monday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Saturday night through Monday morning for areas highlighted in red.