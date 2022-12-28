(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) arrested a murder suspect on I-25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway Wednesday morning on Dec. 28.

Courtesy of CO Trip

Deputies stopped a tractor-trailer to arrest the driver who is a suspect of a homicide that took place at 11:30 a.m. in Unincorporated Arapahoe County. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is currently being taken to a Criminal Justice Center. Law enforcement has not released the name of the suspect.

Traffic footage from the scene shows a large police presence between US 85 and exit 125 on Ray Nixon Road during the arrest.