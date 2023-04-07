April 7 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo's Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

April Wilson, 32, is a White female, 5’04” tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Wilson has a warrant for Public Order Crimes, which include Controlled Substance Special Offense-Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance. She has a second warrant for Failure to Appear-Traffic Offense which includes Failure to Display Proof of Insurance and Driving Under Restraint. Her total bond is $5,500.

Angelo Duran, 33, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Duran has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.