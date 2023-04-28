(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

33-year-old Ashley Cooper is described as a white woman, 5’08” tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cooper has five warrants. Cooper’s first warrant is for ID Theft – At-Risk-Theft From Person. The second warrant is for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. Cooper has two more warrants for Failure to Comply – Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft; her fifth warrant is for Contempt of Court – Theft. Her total bond amount is $27,000.

37-year-old Rocky Martinez is described as a Hispanic man, 6’00” tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Martinez has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation – Traffic Offense.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.