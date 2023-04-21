(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

48-year-old Ricky Deherrera is a Hispanic Man, 5’10” tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deherrera has a warrant for Failure to Appear, which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute/Manufacture. His bond is $5,000.

23-year-old Joseph Lollar is a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lollar has a warrant for Aggravated Robbery-Intent to Kill/Maim/Wound with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, and Violation of Bail Bond Condition – Felony Failure to Appear. His bond is $250,000

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.