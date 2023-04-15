(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

27-year-old Marquise Adams is described as a Black man, 6’03” tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Adams has four warrants, two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply, which includes Theft: $20,000 – $100,000 and ID Theft-Possession with Intent to Use. His 3rd warrant is for Flight/Escape – Unauthorized Absence. Adam’s 4th warrant is for Assault 2 – Cause Injury with a Deadly Weapon. Adam’s total bond amount is $51,000.

49-year-old Dominick Salazar is described as a Hispanic man, 6’02” tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Salazar has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation, which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft > $20,000 and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft < $20,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.