(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to gear up for the 101st running of the Pike’s Peak International Hill climb set for June 25, 2022.

Applications for racers are now open until the 2023 competitor list is posted on Jan. 30, 2023.

First staged in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second-oldest race in America.

The invitation-only event – often referred to as the Race to the Clouds – is held annually on the last Sunday of June on Pikes Peak.

The famous course is more than 12 miles and consists of 156 turns amid massive elevation gains.