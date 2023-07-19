(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens’ Academy that will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Citizens’ Academy is two days a week over four weeks through the month of September. EPSO said participants will be given a broad overview and unique insight into the various functions of EPSO.

Topics include the use of force, illegal marijuana, targeted traffic enforcement, emergency services (including Wildland Fire and Search & Rescue), SWAT, K9 training, jail operations, and civil process.

“Throughout the course, participants will learn the intricacies of a criminal investigation as detectives take them through the investigative process. A tour of the El Paso County Jail will be conducted to demonstrate the unique challenges our detention staff face,” said EPSO.

Those interested in participating in the academy can print an application from the Sheriff’s Office website or contact the Community Affairs team at epsopio@elpasoco.com to request an application.

EPSO said seating is limited to the first 40 completed applications and applicants must pass a background check.

Applications are due no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31.