Applebee’s partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Apple American Group, Applebee’s largest franchisee, and a division of Flynn Restaurant Group is partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for the #CrushALemonChallenge.

The movement is challenging people to crush lemons creatively, share it on social media using the hashtag and to donate money to the Foundation to raise money to fight pediatric cancer.

From Monday, Aug. 16 until Sunday, Sept. 19, all FRG-owned and operated Applebee’s locations will invite guests to donate online through Instagram or Facebook to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Apple American Group will be hosting National Lemonade Day on Friday, Aug. 20 at all Applebee’s locations with all lemonade purchase funds being donated to the organization.