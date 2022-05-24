COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a working structure fire just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire was at a small apartment complex on Wahsatch Avenue south of downtown Colorado Springs. CSFD reported that smoke and flames were visible when they arrived on scene, and the complex was successfully evacuated of all residents.

The fire was knocked down quickly and CSFD reported no injuries. They do not have an estimate of how many residents are currently displaced.

Crews will remain on scene for several hours to monitor and investigate what caused the fire.